Even Aeroguns: Russian Security Service Busts Hardcore Arms Smugglers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday it busted a weapons smuggling group in Central Russia and seized a cache of arms and explosives.
"The [FSB] suppressed the activities of an interregional criminal group that organized the modernization of firearms from mass-size mock-ups and civilian systems in clandestine workshops and its sale in various subjects of Russia," the FSB said in a statement.
The FSB added it seized 23mm aeroguns, 56 Russian and foreign-made firearms, 33 pounds of explosives, in addition to grenades, mines, fuses and electric detonators as well as main parts and cartridges.
