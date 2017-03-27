Even Aeroguns: Russian Security Service Busts Hardcore Arms Smugglers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said Monday it busted a weapons smuggling group in Central Russia and seized a cache of arms and explosives.

"The [FSB] suppressed the activities of an interregional criminal group that organized the modernization of firearms from mass-size mock-ups and civilian systems in clandestine workshops and its sale in various subjects of Russia," the FSB said in a statement.

The arrests, conducted across Kaluga, Bryansk and Moscow regions last week, uncovered weapons modification and ammunition manufacture workshops, it said.

The FSB added it seized 23mm aeroguns, 56 Russian and foreign-made firearms, 33 pounds of explosives, in addition to grenades, mines, fuses and electric detonators as well as main parts and cartridges.