Bank of Russia Optimistic Forecast Expects Urals Oil to Average $55 per Barrel

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) — Russian Central Bank in an optimistic scenario improved the forecast for the Urals oil price from $46 to $55 per barrel in 2017, and from $50 to $60 per barrel in 2018, the bank said in a press release Friday.
"Under this scenario, a gradual increase of the average annual price for Urals oil from $55 per barrel in 2017 to $60 per barrel in 2018 and its retention at this level in the future, is planned," the press release read.
Oil market turbulence caused oil prices to plunge from $115 per barrel in June 2014 to less than $30 per barrel in January 2016, causing hardship for oil exporters.
