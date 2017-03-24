Bank of Russia Optimistic Forecast Expects Urals Oil to Average $55 per Barrel

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) — Russian Central Bank in an optimistic scenario improved the forecast for the Urals oil price from $46 to $55 per barrel in 2017, and from $50 to $60 per barrel in 2018, the bank said in a press release Friday.

"Under this scenario, a gradual increase of the average annual price for Urals oil from $55 per barrel in 2017 to $60 per barrel in 2018 and its retention at this level in the future, is planned," the press release read.

According to Russian Economy Ministry, average annual price for Urals oil in 2016 averaged at $41.8 per barrel.

Oil market turbulence caused oil prices to plunge from $115 per barrel in June 2014 to less than $30 per barrel in January 2016, causing hardship for oil exporters.