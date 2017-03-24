Enough is Enough! Jehovah’s Witnesses Face Ban in Russia

The activities of the Administrative Center of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia – the largest Jehovah’s Witnesses group in the country, with some 175,000 adherents, have been suspended by the authorities.

According to the Russian Ministry of Justice, the suspension came as a result of the group allegedly conducting "extremist activity."

On April 5 the Supreme Court of Russia is expected to decide whether the religious group should be banned outright in the country.