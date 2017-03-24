Attack in Chechnya Confirms Russia at Forefront of Fight Against Terror

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The fact that the Islamic State (Daesh, banned in Russia) terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack on a military unit in the Russian North Caucasus republic of Chechnya confirms that Russia is at the forefront of the fight against terror, the Russian Federal National Guard Troops Service (Rosgvardiya) said Friday.

"The ISIL [former name of Daesh] terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack on a Rosgvardiya military unit in the village of Naurskaya of the Chechen Republic… This fact once again showed that the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation are at the forefront of the fight against international terrorism," the statement said.