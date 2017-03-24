No More Tuberculosis! Russian Firm Creates Breakthrough Anti-TB Drug

Skolkovo-based biotechnology company Infectex has revealed a ground-breaking, highly efficient anti- tuberculosis drug, SQ109. The drug has just recently passed all the requisite clinical trials in Russia. It has also passed a few clinical trials in the US and Africa, but the further tests there are still ongoing.
The current drug that's being used to treat TB was created over 40 years ago, but the disease remains a threat in many countries, including Russia. The one developed by the Skolkovo company has proved its higher efficiency, according to the Skolkovo press release received by Sputnik.
SQ109 enhances the activity of anti-TB drugs, such as isoniaside, rifampicine and bedaquiline, and shortens the time spent for curing experimental tuberculosis in mice by over 30%. SQ109 could replace one or several anti-TB drugs currently being used, simplify therapy, and shorten the treatment period.
In laboratory studies, SQ109 demonstrated high efficacy against tuberculosis-causing mycobacteria, including strains that were resistant to current treatments.
Now, the developers aim is to bring the drug to patients as soon as possible in order to increase treatment efficacy and to save thousands of lives not only in Russia, but throughout the world.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Again, Russia provides solutions to address humanity problems. Thanks and keep doing what is good for the planet. It does not matter how much you are bash. Russia is doing what is needed in the world. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Wished the World would dedicate themselves more to Saving Lives R&D, instead of gadgets which are destroying humanity. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Another leading step for the benefit of all mankind. You are leaders in so many ways. Hopefully one day others will follow in your footsteps. Peace and prosperity is the theme of your entire country. If only others would embrace it.
joycejoe
Normpich
honestly