Register
20:22 GMT +324 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A doctor draws medicine into a syringe

    No More Tuberculosis! Russian Firm Creates Breakthrough Anti-TB Drug

    © AFP 2017/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    Russia
    Get short URL
    335470

    On World Tuberculosis Day, which is observed every year on March 24, a Russian company announced the release of a new treatment of one of the most deadly infectious diseases.

    Skolkovo-based biotechnology company Infectex has revealed a ground-breaking, highly efficient anti- tuberculosis drug, SQ109. The drug has just recently passed all the requisite clinical trials in Russia. It has also passed a few clinical trials in the US and Africa, but the further tests there are still ongoing.

    Drills for Radiological, Biological and Chemical Defence Troops
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Russian Scientists Create Powerful Antidote For the Most Deadly Chemical Weapons
    SQ109 is a small molecule called 1.2-Ethylenediamine, which has three unique mechanisms which differentiate it from other antibiotics that are used to treat tuberculosis.

    The current drug that's being used to treat TB was created over 40 years ago, but the disease remains a threat in many countries, including Russia. The one developed by the Skolkovo company has proved its higher efficiency, according to the Skolkovo press release received by Sputnik.

    SQ109 enhances the activity of anti-TB drugs, such as isoniaside, rifampicine and bedaquiline, and shortens the time spent for curing experimental tuberculosis in mice by over 30%. SQ109 could replace one or several anti-TB drugs currently being used, simplify therapy, and shorten the treatment period.

    In laboratory studies, SQ109 demonstrated high efficacy against tuberculosis-causing mycobacteria, including strains that were resistant to current treatments.

    International Space Station
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Russian Scientists Claim 'Space Grown' Cure For Cancer Ready for Human Trials
    "The test proved that by the end of the sixth month, in combination with standard therapy, the frequency of cessation of bacterial excretion in SQ109 PP group increased to 80% compared with the standard therapy regimen plus placebo (61%). It is equally important that SQ109 demonstrated its safety and high tolerability," said Professor Sergey Borisov, the chief researcher and the deputy director for Scientific and Clinical Work of the Moscow Municipal Scientific and Practical Centre for Tuberculosis Control of the Department of Health of Moscow.

    Now, the developers aim is to bring the drug to patients as soon as possible in order to increase treatment efficacy and to save thousands of lives not only in Russia, but throughout the world.

    Related:

    Metrosha the Robot to Meet and Greet Metro Commuters in Moscow (PHOTO)
    Russian Alchemists Turn Coal Into Gold
    Stamping Out Disease: Russian Scientists Aim to Bioprint Human Kidneys By 2030
    Tags:
    tuberculosis, drug, treatment, disease, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      joycejoe
      Again, Russia provides solutions to address humanity problems. Thanks and keep doing what is good for the planet. It does not matter how much you are bash. Russia is doing what is needed in the world.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Normpich
      Wished the World would dedicate themselves more to Saving Lives R&D, instead of gadgets which are destroying humanity.
    • Reply
      avatar
      honestly
      Another leading step for the benefit of all mankind. You are leaders in so many ways. Hopefully one day others will follow in your footsteps. Peace and prosperity is the theme of your entire country. If only others would embrace it.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok