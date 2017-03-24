Syrian One-Year-Old in Good Condition After Eye Cancer Chemotherapy in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Maria Mahmoud, a one-year-old girl from Syria who was brought to Moscow for eye cancer treatment, completed her first course of chemotherapy and is now in good condition, the deputy head of the Research Institute of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology told Sputnik Friday.

"Several days [after the operation] we fitted an ocular prosthesis … which will be periodically changed as the child grows and eye socket grows. Then in a few days we have prepared, carried out the necessary examinations … and gave the first chemotherapy course," Vladimir Polyakov said.

He added that, depending on Mahmoud's condition, one to three additional rounds of chemotherapy may be required.

"The second chemotherapy course is planned for the beginning of April, after the second course the more profound and detailed examination will be carried out in order to decide how many [courses] will be additionally needed," Polyakov explained.

According to institute chief, the preliminary examination showed that, while it is too early to confirm, the therapy is having a positive effect. Polyakov added that the girl's condition is good.

Mahmoud was transferred to Moscow after her parents reached out to the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation for help. Russian medics successfully carried out the complex surgery on Mahmoud in early March.

The Syrian infant suffers from retinoblastoma, a rare form of cancer which develops in retina, the light-detecting tissue of the eye. This is the most common type of cancer found among children, and the probability of developing retinoblastoma is one in 10,000.