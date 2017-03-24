Register
18:52 GMT +324 March 2017
Live
    Search
    An image of the Syrian flag in Damascus

    Syrian One-Year-Old in Good Condition After Eye Cancer Chemotherapy in Russia

    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 3210

    The girl has undergone her first course of chemotherapy and is now in good condition.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Maria Mahmoud, a one-year-old girl from Syria who was brought to Moscow for eye cancer treatment, completed her first course of chemotherapy and is now in good condition, the deputy head of the Research Institute of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology told Sputnik Friday.

    "Several days [after the operation] we fitted an ocular prosthesis … which will be periodically changed as the child grows and eye socket grows. Then in a few days we have prepared, carried out the necessary examinations … and gave the first chemotherapy course," Vladimir Polyakov said.

    He added that, depending on Mahmoud's condition, one to three additional rounds of chemotherapy may be required.

    "The second chemotherapy course is planned for the beginning of April, after the second course the more profound and detailed examination will be carried out in order to decide how many [courses] will be additionally needed," Polyakov explained.

    According to institute chief, the preliminary examination showed that, while it is too early to confirm, the therapy is having a positive effect. Polyakov added that the girl's condition is good.

    Kurdish peshmerga fighters
    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Peshmerga Fighter Shares Story of Russia Saving Him From Being Killed by Daesh (PHOTOS)
    Mahmoud was transferred to Moscow after her parents reached out to the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation for help. Russian medics successfully carried out the complex surgery on Mahmoud in early March.

    The Syrian infant suffers from retinoblastoma, a rare form of cancer which develops in retina, the light-detecting tissue of the eye. This is the most common type of cancer found among children, and the probability of developing retinoblastoma is one in 10,000.

    Related:

    EXCLUSIVE: Syrian Woman ‘Prays for Every Flying Russian Plane’ (VIDEO)
    Top Class: Russian Aircraft Impress Syrians With Amazing Stunts (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    The Syrian war, Vladimir Polyakov, Maria Mahmoud, Russia, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok