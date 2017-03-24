Russian Defense Ministry to Receive 8 Mi-28UB Helicopters in 2017 - Company

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian Defense Ministry will receive the first batch of eight Mi-28UB (NATO reporting name "Havoc") helicopters in 2017, Nikolai Pavlenko, the deputy head of the Russian Helicopters company, said Friday.

"The supplies of eight serial helicopters for the aerospace Forces is being planned within the framework of the state defense order for 201," Pavlenko told the Russian Defense Ministry.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!