Russian Armed Forces Receive Over 6,000 Advanced Arms in 2016 - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian Armed forces have received over 6,000 pieces of advanced weaponry and equipment in 2016, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday.

"Last year the Armed Forces received more than 6,000 advanced weapons and military equipment," Shoigu said at a military production acceptance day.

