Russia Plans to Create Advanced Air Defense System

IZHEVSK (Sputnik)Experimental design work on Russia's advanced short-range air defense system dubbed "Arbalet" will be carried out in 2021-2025, Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Air Defense troops Lt. Gen. Alexander Leonov said Friday.

"The planned date of the realization are 2021-2025," Leonov said.

Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces Col. Gen. Oleg Salyukov said Thursday that the troops are expected to receive the advanced short-range air defense systems by 2030-2035.

