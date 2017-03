–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The active phase of the anti-terrorist operation has ended after the attack took place at 23:00 GMT near Naursky District, the committee said. Firearms and ammunition were found on the bodies of the assailants, and "fake suicide vests" were found on two bodies.

"During the ensuing battle, all members of the gang were neutralized," the committee said in a statement.

It added that there were deaths and injuries among the National Guard servicemen, without specifying the numbers.

A Federal Security Service (FSB) bomb disposal team is currently working at the scene and identification of the killed militants is ongoing.

