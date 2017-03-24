About 70% of Russians Likely to Vote in 2018 Presidential Election

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – About 70 percent of Russians are ready to vote in the 2018 presidential elections, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) showed.

Over 52 percent are set in their intent to vote, the poll data, revealed by the Russian Izvestia newspaper on Friday, shows. Over 17 percent say they are "likely" to vote in the presidential election, while 16.3 percent say they are undecided.

Only 7 percent of the poll participants do not want to vote in the election.

Last month, a source in the Russian presidential administration told journalists that the administration’s Foreign Policy Directorate was discussing with experts the possible ways to increase the turnout at the 2018 presidential elections.