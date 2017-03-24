Russia’s Telecoms Watchdog Blocks Thousands of Daesh Propaganda Pages

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor has blocked over 23,000 online pages with propaganda of the Islamic State (ISIL, also known as Daesh) terrorist group, banned in Russia and a range of other countries, Russian media report.

A major portion of the banned online content was found on YouTube, the Russian Izvestia newspaper said on Friday, citing a Roskomnadzor report.

According to the newspaper, Daesh online activity focuses on the spread of video material. Printed material is spread online in the PDF format.

Daesh terrorist group, active in Syria, as well Iraq and other regional states, is known for its successful online propaganda and social media recruitment, targeting primarily young people from around the world.

Daesh is notorious for its human rights atrocities and a number of major terrorist attacks, carried out in various countries, including European states.