Kremlin Says 'Absurd' to Claim Russian Trace in Ex-Lawmaker's Death in Kiev

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian former lawmaker was reportedly shot dead in central Kiev.

"We believe that any allegations that are already being heard of the notorious Russian trace are absurd," Peskov told reporters.

He said Kiev was unable to ensure Voronenkov's safety and stressed that "we hope that the killer and those who are behind those actions will be identified."

Earlier in the day, Peskov said that Putin was briefed on Voronenkov's death in Kiev.

Denis Voronenkov, along with his wife, also a former State Duma deputy, Maria Maksakova, left Russia last year and soon received Ukrainian citizenship. The ex-lawmaker himself claimed political reasons are behind his departure, but the Russian Investigative Committee considered Voronenkov's move as an attempt to hide from the investigation as the former deputy was arrested in absentia over the case of an illegal seizure of a building in Moscow.

After moving to Kiev, Voronenkov testified to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine against former President Viktor Yanukovych.