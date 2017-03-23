Precision Arms' Strike Potential Should Increase Fourfold by 2021 - Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The strike potential of Russia's precision weaponry should increase fourfold by 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

"By 2021, the strike potential of high-precision weapons of our Army and Fleet must be increased fourfold," Putin said at a ceremony introducing him to promoted officers.

The president said that precision weaponry was crucial for deterring the enemy and Russian weaponry proved its worth in the fight against terrorists in Syria.

Putin added that the combat strength of the general-purpose forces would also increase.

According to the president, Land Forces would receive Armata and Kurganets tanks as well as 2S35 Koalitsiya-SV self-propelled guns.

Moreover, Russia will augment combat capability of its military aviation by "one-and-a-half times" in the coming years, Putin said.

"Next-generation planes will enter service and boost combat capabilities of aviation by one-and-a-half times," the president said at a meeting with Russian officers in Moscow.

He said the Navy would also see an increase in the number of modern warships and submarines equipped with precision-guided missiles.

Simultaneously, Russian military personnel will receive additional training, Putin said, citing a rising number of snap checks that showed a 13-percent rise in their capabilities.