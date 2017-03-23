Putin Proposes to Nominate Central Bank Governor Nabiullina for New Term

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the candidacy of Elvira Nabiullina for a new term as the Russian Central Bank governor to the State Duma for confirmation, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The president has submitted to the State Duma the candidacy of Elvira Nabiullina for Russian Central Bank governor since June 24, 2017," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Putin announced an intention at the meeting with Nabiullina to nominate her for a new term of the Central Bank chairmanship.

Nabiullina has been the Russian Central Bank chief since 2013 with her term expiring in June. She served as the minister of economic development from 2008 to 2012 and the president's aide in 2012-2013.