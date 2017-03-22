Russian 2017 Eurovision Participant Could Face 3-Year Entry Ban to Ukraine

Samoilova, who has been wheelchair-bound since childhood, will sing the song "Flame Is Burning."
"We are taking into account all the risks… I can say that the documents on banning Mrs. Samoilova from entering our country for three years have been prepared… We will make the decision in the near future," Tkachuk said at the briefing broadcasted by the Ukraina TV-channel.
The Russian singer visited Crimea in 2015 with a concert without obtaining a permit from the Ukrainian authorities. The SBU had launched an investigation into the case.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete I wonder why Russia, why anybody would actually still have interest in this rigged politically motivated fake music contest? This show is already dead since it was taken over by the establishment.
md74