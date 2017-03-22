Russian 2017 Eurovision Participant Could Face 3-Year Entry Ban to Ukraine

© AFP 2017/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND Why Ukrainian Authorities May Freeze Out Russian Contestant from 2017 Eurovision

KIEV (Sputnik) — On March 12, Russia announced that Samoilova, the winner of the internal competition, will represent Russia at the 2017 Eurovision contest in Kiev.

Samoilova, who has been wheelchair-bound since childhood, will sing the song "Flame Is Burning."

"We are taking into account all the risks… I can say that the documents on banning Mrs. Samoilova from entering our country for three years have been prepared… We will make the decision in the near future," Tkachuk said at the briefing broadcasted by the Ukraina TV-channel.

The Russian singer visited Crimea in 2015 with a concert without obtaining a permit from the Ukrainian authorities. The SBU had launched an investigation into the case.