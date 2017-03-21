US Ambassador to Russia Wishes FM Lavrov Happy Birthday

"Happy Birthday, dear Sergey Victorovich," US Embassy wrote on its Twitter account.
Поздравление от посла США в России: “С днём рождения, уважаемый Сергей Викторович!” @MIDRF Фото: ООН, Нью-Йорк, 1997 г. #СДнёмРожденияЛавров pic.twitter.com/QoGX1yDcRS— Посольство США в РФ (@USEmbRu) 21 марта 2017 г.
Lavrov has worked as the Russian foreign minister since 2004 making him the second most long-serving top diplomat in Russian history after Andrei Gromyko.
Lavrov was representing Russia in the UN in 1994-2004.
