US Ambassador to Russia Wishes FM Lavrov Happy Birthday

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Top Five Surprising Facts About Russian FM Sergei Lavrov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The embassy also posted a photo of Lavrov, made in 1997, when he served as Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations.

"Happy Birthday, dear Sergey Victorovich," US Embassy wrote on its Twitter account.

Lavrov has worked as the Russian foreign minister since 2004 making him the second most long-serving top diplomat in Russian history after Andrei Gromyko.

Lavrov was representing Russia in the UN in 1994-2004.