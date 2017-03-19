'Forever in Our Hearts': Memorial to Flydubai Crash Victims Unveiled in Russia

ROSTOV-ON-DON (Sputnik) — A Flydubai passenger jet crashed on March 19, 2016 in Rostov-on-Don, killing all 62 people on board. The plane fell apart as it hit the ground while landing in adverse weather conditions. Technical malfunction and human error have been suggested as two main probable causes of the crash.

"A year has passed from that horrible tragedy. Today we open a memorial. Let me express condolences to the relatives of the victims. Let this memorial symbolize their souls, which will remain forever in our hearts," Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said at the opening ceremony.

The memorial was built in a public garden near the airport. A statue of a fallen bird was also installed to symbolize the interrupted flight.