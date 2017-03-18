Roscosmos Confirms Death of Corporation's Former Top Manager Evdokimov

"Roscosmos announces with regret the death of Vladimir Evdokimov, the state corporation’s executive director for quality control," the space corporation said in a statement.
In December 2016, the Russian Investigative Committee accused Evdokimov, who has served as the executive director for quality control since 2015, of embezzling 200 million rubles ($3.1 million). Evdokimov was suspected of embezzling the funds from the Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG aerospace company.
