Roscosmos Confirms Death of Corporation's Former Top Manager Evdokimov

© Sputnik/ Igor Russak Roscosmos Launches Flash Mob on Twitter With B-day Wishes for Tereshkova

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Earlier in the day, Yulia Ivanova, the Russian Investigative Committee's Central Moscow Department spokeswoman, told Sputnik that a body of a man, born in 1965, was found with stab wounds on his chest in Moscow’s pre-trial detention center No. 5. The Investigative Committee initiated criminal proceedings into the murder under Article 105 of the Criminal Code.

"Roscosmos announces with regret the death of Vladimir Evdokimov, the state corporation’s executive director for quality control," the space corporation said in a statement.

In December 2016, the Russian Investigative Committee accused Evdokimov, who has served as the executive director for quality control since 2015, of embezzling 200 million rubles ($3.1 million). Evdokimov was suspected of embezzling the funds from the Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG aerospace company.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!