Deputy PM: Russia Pulls Crimean Defense Enterprises Out of Crisis Over Two Years

© Photo: Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau Crimean Shipyard to Build 3 Missile Corvettes by 2020 - Russian Deputy Defense Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Rogozin stated that almost all Crimean defense enterprises have contracts and good prospects now.

"Within a couple of years we managed to pull them out of the crisis," Rogozin said.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuriy Borisov said that the Crimean enterprises’ state defense procurement exceeded 10 billion rubles [over $172 million].

Crimea rejoined Russia in early 2014 after the referendum held on March 16, with almost 97 percent of the residents having voted for the reunification. The decision to hold the plebiscite was made after a coup d'etat in Ukraine. Kiev still considers Crimea an occupied territory.

