18:29 GMT +317 March 2017
    Project 22800 warship

    Crimean Shipyard to Build 3 Missile Corvettes by 2020 - Deputy Defense Minister

    © Photo: Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau
    Russia
    Russian Deputy Defense Minister said that Three Karakurt-class (Project 22800) corvettes for the Russian Navy will be constructed at the More (Sea) Shipyard in the town of Feodosia in Russia’s Crimea in 2018-2020.

    Grad Sviyazhsk, a Buyan-class corvette
    © Photo: Zelenodolsk Shipyard
    Not by Stealth Alone: Russian Corvettes to Get Ability to Shoot Down Enemy Jets
    FEODOSIA (Crimea) (Sputnik) Three Karakurt-class (Project 22800) corvettes for the Russian Navy will be constructed at the More (Sea) Shipyard in the town of Feodosia in Russia’s Crimea in 2018-2020, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said Friday.

    "Three corvettes will be constructed at the More shipyard. The technological cycle of construction will take about 32 months. We expect the construction to be completed in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively. Laying of the third ship's keel will take place approximately at the end of this year," Borisov said during the keel laying of the second missile corvette, the Okhotsk.

    The Karakurt missile corvettes are set to be armed with the Kalibr-NK long-range cruise missiles and advance radars, capable of acquiring aerial targets at a arrange of about 100 kilometers (62 miles).

    Another 18 Project 22800 corvettes will be built by St. Petersburg's Pella Shipyard before 2022, while some others are being constructed by the Zelenodolsk Shipyard in Tatarstan, according to the Russian navy.

    Russian Corvettes Destroy Simulated Enemy Submarine in Far East
    Russia Deploys Bastion, Bereg Missile and Artillery Systems in Black Sea Drill
    Russia's Next Armament Program to Feature Armata Tanks, S-500 Missile Systems
    • Сomment

