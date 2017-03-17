Crimean Shipyard to Build 3 Missile Corvettes by 2020 - Deputy Defense Minister

–

FEODOSIA (Crimea) (Sputnik)Three Karakurt-class (Project 22800) corvettes for the Russian Navy will be constructed at the More (Sea) Shipyard in the town of Feodosia in Russia’s Crimea in 2018-2020, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said Friday.

"Three corvettes will be constructed at the More shipyard. The technological cycle of construction will take about 32 months. We expect the construction to be completed in 2018, 2019, and 2020, respectively. Laying of the third ship's keel will take place approximately at the end of this year," Borisov said during the keel laying of the second missile corvette, the Okhotsk.

The Karakurt missile corvettes are set to be armed with the Kalibr-NK long-range cruise missiles and advance radars, capable of acquiring aerial targets at a arrange of about 100 kilometers (62 miles).

Another 18 Project 22800 corvettes will be built by St. Petersburg's Pella Shipyard before 2022, while some others are being constructed by the Zelenodolsk Shipyard in Tatarstan, according to the Russian navy.

