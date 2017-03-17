Moscow Hopes Kiev to Respect Crimeans' Choice to Rejoin Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian government is not losing hope that Kiev will come to respect the decision of Crimea’s population to rejoin Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.
"We hope that Kiev will eventually learn to respect the will of several millions of Crimeans and accept the result of the vote," Peskov said.
This Thursday marked three years since a 2014 referendum in Crimea that showed 96.77 percent of the Black Sea region wanted to secede from Ukraine and rejoin Russia. The voting angered authorities in Kiev and Western states, who imposed economic sanctions on Russia and Crimea in particular.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia always HOPES!!!
cast235
Or a new deal to sign docs in Washington? Where EVERYONE will LAUGH on no end?
Like with Gorbachev?
Don't be NAIVE.. Want respect? EARN IT!!!
Take this WAFFEN SS to ICC, over the war crime done to Russian Sailors. Reason no one respects Russia. Is A:LL talk and DUMB acts.
Have an EFFECTIVE guard all over Crimea. And CHASE any vessel getting in .
Turkey TRAITORS are already flipping and I heard STEALING SYRIAN lands. What Russia does?
We didn't said nothing. It doesn't mean they can.