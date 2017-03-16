Foreign Delegation Visits to Dispel False Rumors About Crimean Life - Deputy PM

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev Independent Poll Reveals Many Europeans, Americans See Crimea as Russian

–

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik)On Wednesday, the parliamentary faction leader of A Just Russia social democratic party, Sergei Mironov, said that following an international conference on March 18 in St. Petersburg, representatives of at least 18 countries and parliamentarians from EU countries will visit Crimea.

"They will be able to see with their own eyes what is really happening in Crimea, because so many terrible stories have been told, false claims that in Crimea there are colossal economic problems, the people are suffering, massive violations of human rights, repressions, and army on the streets," Muradov said.

According to the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Crimea under the Russian President, the visit will take place on March 19-21. The foreign guests will meet with the republic's leadership, the clergy, public organizations, as well as visit a number of iconic cultural sites.

The move comes as Crimea marks the third anniversary of its leave of Ukraine and reunification with Russia, a move that caused a standoff between Russia and the West, with the latter imposing anti-Russia sanctions and refusing to recognize the new status of the Black Sea peninsula. Russia stressed that Crimea's accession took place democratically and in accordance with international norms.

Crimea rejoined Russia in the spring of 2014 when about 97 percent of Crimea voters and over 95 percent of Sevastopol residents voted in favor of reunification in a referendum, after a coup in Ukraine in February of the same year.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!