Poll: Almost 80% of Russians Think Crimea Reunification Beneficial

Only 13 percent of Russians think that the reunification of Crimea with Russia led to negative consequences and only 5 percent think that it is harmful for Crimea.
Eighty nine percent of those surveyed are convinced that Crimea residents have benefited from reunification with Russia. Ten percent of Russians think that Crimea and Sevastopol should get more federal benefits.
Crimea rejoined Russia in the spring of 2014 when about 97 percent of Crimea voters and over 95 percent of Sevastopol residents voted in favor of reunification in a referendum.
Despite the referendum results, the West condemned the reunification, imposing several rounds of sanctions against Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)