Poll: Almost 80% of Russians Think Crimea Reunification Beneficial

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of Russians who are certain that Crimea’s reunification did not bring anything but benefits to Russia grew as compared to last year – 78 percent of those surveyed share this opinion, while in 2016 the figure was 60 percent, the WCIOM poll revealed, as reported by the Russian Izvestia newspaper on Thursday.

Only 13 percent of Russians think that the reunification of Crimea with Russia led to negative consequences and only 5 percent think that it is harmful for Crimea.

Eighty nine percent of those surveyed are convinced that Crimea residents have benefited from reunification with Russia. Ten percent of Russians think that Crimea and Sevastopol should get more federal benefits.

Crimea rejoined Russia in the spring of 2014 when about 97 percent of Crimea voters and over 95 percent of Sevastopol residents voted in favor of reunification in a referendum.

Despite the referendum results, the West condemned the reunification, imposing several rounds of sanctions against Russia.