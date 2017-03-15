Putin Will Visit Russia's Franz Josef Land Archipelago Ahead of Arctic Forum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Peskov, Putin would also examine the results of the territory's decontamination.

"Ahead of the Arctic forum, the president plans to visit the Franz Josef Land. [He] will meet with ecologists," Peskov said.

Russia has been trying to minimize the accumulated damage in the Arctic region for several years, clearing the territory from empty barrels and other garbage. The Russian authorities elaborated a number of related programs, with the one on the Franz Josef Land Archipelago expected to end by 2025.

The "Arctic: Territory of Dialogue" International Arctic Forum is scheduled for March 29-30. This year the major topic of the forum will be "People and the Arctic."

The forum will bring together international organizations, government bodies, scientists and business community members to discuss such issues as development of international cooperation in the Arctic region, consolidation of efforts to ensure its sustainable development and improve the standards of living of the region's inhabitants.

The Youth Educational Forum "Arctic. Made in Russia," comprising some 180 students and young scientists, will also take place on the sidelines of the Arctic forum.