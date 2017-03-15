Register
    A Bastion coastal defense missile system during a drill in Primorsky Territory in the Russian Far East.

    Russia Deploys Bastion, Bereg Missile and Artillery Systems in Black Sea Drill

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Russia has deployed Bastion and Bereg coastal defense missile and artillery systems during a military exercise now ongoing at a Back Sea naval base in Novorossiisk, Black Sea Fleets spokesman Vyacheslav Trukhachev told Sputnik.

    “The Bastion crews conducted simulated missile launches at surface ships, and Bereg self-propelled artillery systems moved in to practice antiamphibious defense,” Trukhachev said.

    Meanwhile, Black Sea Fleet warships successfully conducted missile and artillery fire at surface and airborne targets, minesweepers practices demining operations and small antisubmarine ships were on the lookout for “enemy” submarines.

    Russia's Bastion-P coastal defense missile system during a parade rehersal.
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pivovarov
    Russia's Bastion Defense Systems Arrive to Crimea to Replace Units Reinforcing Syria Naval Group
    Trukhachev said that the coastal defense units of the Novorossiisk base practiced measures to repel an imaginary enemy attack.

    The snap drill was organized by the headquarters of the Southern Ministry District.

    The Bastion coastal system is designed to engage surface ships, carrier battle groups, landing craft and convoys, as well as ground-based targets. It is armed with the P-800 Oniks supersonic anti-ship missile, which is capable of cruising at speeds of up to Mach 2.5.

    The Oniks has a maximum range of between 120-300 km, and can cover up to 600 km of coastline.

    A missile launch from a new Bastion coastal defense missile system which entered service in the Pacific Fleet coastal units in 2016
    © Sputnik/ Vitaly Ankov
    Bal and Bastion: Meet Two Coastal Defense Systems Russia Deployed to Kurils
    The weapon has the unique capability of soaring up to 14 km into the air before swooping down and skimming as little as 5 meters above the sea surface during its final stage of flight.

    The Bereg 130-mm self-propelled coastal defense artillery system  is designed to engage surface ships and prevent over-the-beach landings of enemy forces.

    It can also engage small-size fast moving naval targets, such as small landing ships, fast attack craft and air-cushioned vessels at a range of up to 20 km. It can also engage ground targets.

