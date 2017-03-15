Russia Deploys Bastion, Bereg Missile and Artillery Systems in Black Sea Drill

“The Bastion crews conducted simulated missile launches at surface ships, and Bereg self-propelled artillery systems moved in to practice antiamphibious defense,” Trukhachev said.
Meanwhile, Black Sea Fleet warships successfully conducted missile and artillery fire at surface and airborne targets, minesweepers practices demining operations and small antisubmarine ships were on the lookout for “enemy” submarines.
The snap drill was organized by the headquarters of the Southern Ministry District.
The Bastion coastal system is designed to engage surface ships, carrier battle groups, landing craft and convoys, as well as ground-based targets. It is armed with the P-800 Oniks supersonic anti-ship missile, which is capable of cruising at speeds of up to Mach 2.5.
The Oniks has a maximum range of between 120-300 km, and can cover up to 600 km of coastline.
The Bereg 130-mm self-propelled coastal defense artillery system is designed to engage surface ships and prevent over-the-beach landings of enemy forces.
It can also engage small-size fast moving naval targets, such as small landing ships, fast attack craft and air-cushioned vessels at a range of up to 20 km. It can also engage ground targets.
