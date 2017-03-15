Russia Deploys Bastion, Bereg Missile and Artillery Systems in Black Sea Drill

“The Bastion crews conducted simulated missile launches at surface ships, and Bereg self-propelled artillery systems moved in to practice antiamphibious defense,” Trukhachev said.

Meanwhile, Black Sea Fleet warships successfully conducted missile and artillery fire at surface and airborne targets, minesweepers practices demining operations and small antisubmarine ships were on the lookout for “enemy” submarines.

© Sputnik/ Sergey Pivovarov Russia's Bastion Defense Systems Arrive to Crimea to Replace Units Reinforcing Syria Naval Group

Trukhachev said that the coastal defense units of the Novorossiisk base practiced measures to repel an imaginary enemy attack.

The snap drill was organized by the headquarters of the Southern Ministry District.

The Bastion coastal system is designed to engage surface ships, carrier battle groups, landing craft and convoys, as well as ground-based targets. It is armed with the P-800 Oniks supersonic anti-ship missile, which is capable of cruising at speeds of up to Mach 2.5.

The Oniks has a maximum range of between 120-300 km, and can cover up to 600 km of coastline.

© Sputnik/ Vitaly Ankov Bal and Bastion: Meet Two Coastal Defense Systems Russia Deployed to Kurils

The weapon has the unique capability of soaring up to 14 km into the air before swooping down and skimming as little as 5 meters above the sea surface during its final stage of flight.

The Bereg 130-mm self-propelled coastal defense artillery system is designed to engage surface ships and prevent over-the-beach landings of enemy forces.

It can also engage small-size fast moving naval targets, such as small landing ships, fast attack craft and air-cushioned vessels at a range of up to 20 km. It can also engage ground targets.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!