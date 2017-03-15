Old Friend is Back: Russian UAZ Off-Roaders Go on Sale in Vietnam

Apart from selling all-terrain UAZ vehicles, the company’s Vietnam dealership AutoK will also provide their after-sale servicing and repair.

In an exclusive interview with Sputnik Vietnam, Andrei Dorofeyev said that AutoK will be selling mostly diesel-powered Hunters, Pickups and Patriots.

“The asking price for a Hunter is $20,000 and the Pickups and Patriots will be going for $25,000 and $30,000 apiece, including import tax and VAT,” Dorofeyev said.

He added that this year UAZ plans to supply several hundred units in addition to about 30 vehicles already available at AutoK dealerships across Vietnam.

“The UAZ vehicles have excellent off-road capability, they are easy to repair, comfortable and roomy, especially the Patriots and Pickups. We will also provide after-sale servicing and a factory guarantee,” Dorofeyev continued.

When asked if the UAZ vehicles would be able to stand up to their Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Vietnam’s booming car market,

Dorofeyev said that the new generation of Patriots has been upgraded with airbags, a multimedia sound system, a better interior design and many vital controls available right on the steering wheel.

“The new-look Patriots stand up to their foreign analogues just fine. In the second quarter they will have a diesel engine and before this year is out we’ll be selling diesel-powered Patriots and Pickups,” Dorofeyev explained.

He added that unlike sport utility vehicles, which are more comfortable but less reliable on rugged terrain, the UAZ 4x4s have a body on frame design.

“I’m sure that in Vietnam we will find many corporate and private clients willing to enjoy a comfortable ride in off-road conditions, and that our vehicles will make them happy,” Dorofeven noted.

Vietnam’s humid climate has not been lost on UAZ designers either with the manufacturer providing additional guarantees against corrosion and each vehicle having corrosion resistant coatings to protect against degradation.

“Besides, all our Patriots and Pickups, especially their tropical versions, are factory-supplied with air-conditioners. As to for the Hunter, they too can be air-conditioned on demand,” Andrei Dorofeyev assured.

UAZ is a Russian automobile manufacturer based in Ulyanovsk, which produces off-road vehicles, buses and trucks.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!