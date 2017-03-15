Register
17:58 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    WG Fest

    Old Friend is Back: Russian UAZ Off-Roaders Go on Sale in Vietnam

    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    256090

    Russia’s UAZ automaker is launching the sale of its off-road vehicles in Vietnam. At present, the UAZ vehicles delivered to Vietnam are for defense needs only, however it strives to enter the country’s commercial market, the company’s Export Director, Andrei Dorofeyev, told Sputnik.

    International Motor Show 2016 (VIMS 2016)
    © Photo: uaz.ru
    Russian UAZ Conquers Off-Roads of Asia
    Apart from selling all-terrain UAZ vehicles, the company’s Vietnam dealership AutoK will also provide their after-sale servicing and repair.

    In an exclusive interview with Sputnik Vietnam, Andrei Dorofeyev said that AutoK will be selling mostly diesel-powered Hunters, Pickups and Patriots.

     “The asking price for a Hunter is $20,000 and the Pickups and Patriots will be going for $25,000 and $30,000 apiece, including import tax and VAT,” Dorofeyev said.

    He added that this year UAZ plans to supply several hundred units in addition to about 30 vehicles already available at AutoK dealerships across Vietnam.

    “The UAZ vehicles have excellent off-road capability, they are easy to repair, comfortable and roomy, especially the Patriots and Pickups. We will also provide after-sale servicing and a factory guarantee,” Dorofeyev continued.

    When asked  if the UAZ vehicles would be able to stand up to their Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Vietnam’s booming car market,

    UAZ Patriot
    © Photo: UAZ
    This Ain't Grandpa's Soviet Jeep: New UAZ Patriot Competes With Foreign Luxury SUVs
    Dorofeyev said that the new generation of Patriots has been upgraded with airbags, a multimedia sound system, a better interior design and many vital controls available right on the steering wheel.

    “The new-look Patriots stand up to their foreign analogues just fine. In the second quarter they will have a diesel engine and before this year is out we’ll be selling diesel-powered Patriots and Pickups,” Dorofeyev explained.

    He added that unlike sport utility vehicles, which are more comfortable but less reliable on rugged terrain, the UAZ 4x4s have a body on frame design.

    “I’m sure that in Vietnam we will find many corporate and private clients willing to enjoy a comfortable ride in off-road conditions, and that our vehicles will make them happy,” Dorofeven noted.

    Vietnam’s humid climate has not been lost on UAZ designers either with the manufacturer providing additional guarantees against corrosion and each vehicle having corrosion resistant coatings to protect against degradation.

    “Besides, all our Patriots and Pickups, especially their tropical versions, are factory-supplied with air-conditioners. As to for the Hunter, they too can be air-conditioned on demand,” Andrei Dorofeyev assured.

    UAZ is a Russian automobile manufacturer based in Ulyanovsk, which produces off-road vehicles, buses and trucks.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russian UAZ Conquers Off-Roads of Asia
    This Ain't Grandpa's Soviet Jeep: New UAZ Patriot Competes With Luxury SUVs
    Tags:
    competitively-priced, servicing, sales, off-roaders, Hunter, UAZ Pickup, UAZ Patriot, AutoK, UAZ, Andrei Dorofeyev, Vietnam, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      maxxus
      They are still drive-by-mechanical-linkage not drive-by-wire vehicles, yes? Computerize only the fuel mixture (though if it was up to me carburetors would be the standard) for emissions compliance. If so, please bring them to the U.S. There is a ready made market, those who don't want to be Michael Hastings-ed.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Igor
      Guess this means the USA 'rust buckets' will be left out of this promising market.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Military Pinups
    Deep Throat
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok