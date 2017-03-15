Kremlin Reveals Putin's Attitude to Ideas of Reinstating Monarchy in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, Republic of Crimea Head Sergei Aksenov said that Russia should reinstate monarchy to better respond to external threats, adding that president needed to have more powers.

"The president has repeatedly expressed his opinion on this issue, he, let me put it in this way, is not enthusiastic about such ideas," Peskov told reporters.

Speaking about Aksenov's statement, Peskov stressed that he could not judge his words but considered them to be "a personal opinion" of the Crimean head.

"I guess he is free to express his personal opinion," Peskov said.

Answering to the question about possibility of changing the form of governance in Crimea, Kremlin spokesman emphasized that it was impossible to establish "monarchy in a particular region of the Russian Federation."

He added that it was "absurd" to consider that Aksenov's views could be reflected in his actions as the Crimean head, stressing that there were control mechanisms to prevent it.