Register
07:20 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Islamic State group pins are on display at an Islamic bookstore where books about Islam, militant Islamic leaders and Islamic flags are displayed in the Fatih district of Istanbul, Monday, Oct. 13, 2014

    Daesh-Inspired Terror Attack Planned to Hit Russian Capital on March 8 Foiled

    © AP Photo/ Emrah Gurel
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 62 0 0

    Russian security services prevented a terrorist act planned for March 8 to target those attending International Women's Day events in Moscow, local media said Wednesday.

    Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against DAESH militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul, Iraq, March 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Thaier Al-Sudani
    90% of Mosul Retaken from Daesh - Police Chief
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The terrorist attack was planned by a national of Tajikistan who arrived at a Moscow airport earlier in March, the Izvestia newspaper reported, citing security sources.

    The 23-year old, named Izattilo M., arrived on a plane from Turkey and had taken part in the Syrian conflict, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

    The terror plan went wrong when the man was taken in for airport security checks and panicked after realizing that he could be deported to Tajikistan, attempting to commit suicide with scissors as well as attempting to destroy his phone, according to the publication.

    Further investigations had the terrorist confess to planning to blow himself up during March 8 celebrations in the Russian capital. Investigators are now trying to find the man's accomplices and uncover the sleeper cell that was set to supply Izattilo M. with explosives, while the man himself has been handed over to Tajikistan's security services.

    Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) gather during an operation to clear the al-Zirai district of Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq, January 18, 201
    © REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed
    Daesh Uses Poisonous Gas in Attack on Iraqi Forces in Mosul - Reports
    According to Tajikistan's Prosecutor General, over 1,000 citizens of the country have traveled to Iraq and Syria to join the Daesh terrorist group, which is outlawed in many countries, including Russia and the United States. The group's ethnic Tajik recruits are playing a major role in the current battle for Mosul against Iraqi forces. Gulmurod Khalimov, a former Tajik special operations colonel, is a key Daesh leader and is taking part in organizing Daesh defenses in the city.

    Daesh-affiliated Tajik nationals had planned several terrorist attacks in Russian cities last year, with all attempts foiled by security services.

    Tags:
    terror attack, Daesh, Moscow, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok