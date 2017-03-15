Daesh-Inspired Terror Attack Planned to Hit Russian Capital on March 8 Foiled

The 23-year old, named Izattilo M., arrived on a plane from Turkey and had taken part in the Syrian conflict, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
The terror plan went wrong when the man was taken in for airport security checks and panicked after realizing that he could be deported to Tajikistan, attempting to commit suicide with scissors as well as attempting to destroy his phone, according to the publication.
Further investigations had the terrorist confess to planning to blow himself up during March 8 celebrations in the Russian capital. Investigators are now trying to find the man's accomplices and uncover the sleeper cell that was set to supply Izattilo M. with explosives, while the man himself has been handed over to Tajikistan's security services.
Daesh-affiliated Tajik nationals had planned several terrorist attacks in Russian cities last year, with all attempts foiled by security services.
