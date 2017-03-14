Serbian Lawmakers Arrive in Crimea for 3-Day Visit - Crimean Lawmaker

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — The delegation is expected to hold meetings with Sergei Aksenov, the head of the republic, and Vladimir Konstantinov, the speaker of Crimea's State Council, as well as to participate in some events devoted to the anniversary of the referendum, Chernyak added.

"A delegation of the Serbian People's Party headed by its President Nenad Popovic arrived in Crimea with a three-day visit. Its goal is to visit the Crimean peninsula on the occasion of the third anniversary of the referendum on Crimea's reunification with Russia," Chernyak said.

"The delegation includes the representatives of the Serbian People's Party presidium, and some of them are people's lawmakers of the Serbian republic," the Crimean lawmaker specified, noting that a total of 12 people arrived in Crimea.

A letter of intent on further cooperation between the regional branch of the Serbian People's Party in the autonomous province of Vojvodina and the Crimean branch of the Russian ruling United Russia party is due to be signed, Chernyak stated.

Crimea rejoined Russia in early 2014, with the accession taking place on March 18-19. This was the result of a referendum on the peninsula, when 96.77 percent of Crimean voters and 95.6 percent of Sevastopol citizens voted in favor of rejoining Russia.