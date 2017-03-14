Russia's Rostec in Talks With Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on T-90 Tank Deliveries - CEO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Rostec state corporation is in discussions with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on the delivery of T-90 third-generation main battle tanks, Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov said in an interview Tuesday.

"Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, they show great interest in our tanks and we are discussing the possibility of acquisition by these countries," Chemezov told Rossiya-24.

T-90 is the third generation Russian tank known for its fire power. Its export version includes fragmentation projectile with remote detonation to cause further havoc in adversary’s ranks.