Russian Pacific Fleet Holds Anti-Submarine Drills in Sea of Japan

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — According to Matveev, A Pacific Fleet anti-submarine ship strike group took part in an exercise whereby anti-submarine corvette crews on the Ust-Ilimsk and the Sovetskaya Gavan vessels undertook a number of tasks to find an improvised enemy submarine and destroy it.

"Anti-submarine corvette crews have successfully completed objectives to search for, detect and destroy an improvised enemy submarine in the Pacific Fleet's naval training ranges in the Sea of Japan," he said.

The simulated target submarine was destroyed with bombs and torpedoes, he added, noting that warship crews also carried out live firing involving naval and air targets as well as practiced various tasks on board their vessels.

The announcement comes as the United States, South Korea and Japan have started joint naval missile defense exercises in the Sea of Japan. The trilateral missile warning drill is taking place in the Sea of Japan, with South Korea's Sejong the Great, Japan's Kirishima and US Curtis Wilbur guided missile destroyers taking part, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean navy.