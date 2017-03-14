Serbian Lawmaker Delegation to Visit Crimea in March

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — The Serbian delegation will be joined by lawmakers from other states, with the visit set to mark the third anniversary of Crimea's rejoining with Russia. The trip will take place on March 19-21.

"The Serbian Radical Party will be represented by professor Milovan Bojic, Dubravko Bojic and SRS executive board member Aleksandar Seselj," Damjanovic said.

The program of the trip and meeting plans are currently being worked out, he added.

Aleksandar Seselj is the son of Vojislav Seselj, the leader of the Serbian Radical Party who had been acquitted of war crimes during the Yugoslav wars by the International Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY). The SRS leader has already registered his candidacy for Serbia's presidential elections due on April 2.

Crimea rejoined Russia in early 2014, with the accession taking place on March 18-19. This was the result of a referendum on the peninsula, when 96.77 percent of Crimean voters and 95.6 percent of Sevastopol citizens voted in favor of rejoining Russia.