MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The wireless networking will include 60,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in 1,840 Moscow schools, thus making it one of the world's largest networks in educational facilities, the statement said.

It is estimated that the school Wi-Fi will be set up in 646 Moscow schools by the end of 2016, while another 1,125 will receive Wi-Fi access in the following year.

Moscow is considered to be the world's second most Wi-Fi friendly city with over 8,000 free Wi-Fi access points at the streets, parks, subway and student dormitories.