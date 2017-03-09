Register
09 March 2017
    The MiG-35 fighter jet

    Blinding Them With Science: Russian MiG-35 to Fire Laser Weapon at Enemy Optics

    © Flickr/ mashleymorgan
    Russia
    11015101

    The MiG-35 is being equipped with laser weaponry which will add significantly to the Russian warplane's combat capability, according to Russian aviation expert Dmitry Drozdenko.

    MiG-29 SMT aircraft at the rehearsal of the aerial part of the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of Victory in 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    MiG-29 Fighter Jets From Russia to 'Save' Serbia's Air Force
    In an interview with Sputnik, Russian aviation expert Dmitry Drozdenko focused on how the MiG-35, one of Russia's most modern multirole fighters, is being equipped with laser weaponry which will contribute to the warplane's combat capability.

    In late January 2017, Russian Aerospace Defense Forces Commander Viktor Bondarev confirmed that the MiG-35 strike fighter would eventually be armed with laser weaponry.

    He said that the development of laser weapons for the MiG-35 would begin immediately after flight testing is completed this summer.

    The MiG-35
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    The MiG-35

    Touching upon the issue, Drozdenko recalled that laser weapons are capable of destroying what are currently known as the "eyes" of a modern aircraft, namely, various kinds of optical sensors and electronics.

    "Laser weapons [including those installed on the MiG-35] can disable these components and create massive interference, thereby nullifying the famous Western advantage in electronics," Drozdenko said.

    He touted the MiG-35's laser weaponry as something that he said will be able "to cause irreparable damage to potential enemy warplanes' electronics."

    Separately, Drozdenko said that the MiG-35 has great export potential, with a whole array of countries expected to purchase the jet, including India, Kazakhstan and Peru.

    "The Russian MiG family is already its own brand, that I hope will stay for years to come. India earlier bought the MiG-35s and other countries may follow suit, especially given the fact that the plane is armed with laser weapons," the expert said.

    The MiG-35 is a multipurpose generation 4++ fighter and an advanced derivative of the original MiG-29 fighter.

    MiG-31 Foxhound
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Russian MiG-31 Interceptor Jet to Stay in Service Until 2028
    It is armed with a 30-mm cannon and carries 1,500 rounds of ammunition. It can carry up to 7,000 kg of payload on ten external pylons. It can also use various air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, as well as guided and unguided rockets and bombs.

    The MiG-35 has a maximum speed of 2,700 kilometers per hour, an effective range of 1,000 kilometers and a service ceiling of 17,500 meters.
    Serial purchases of the MiG-35s under the state arms procurement program will begin in 2019, according to United Aircraft Corporation President Yury Slyusar.

