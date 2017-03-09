Over 3,000 Radical Recruitment Websites Blocked in Russia in 1 Year

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — More than 3,000 websites recruiting people into radical organizations have been blocked in Russia over the past year, Minister of the Interior Vladimir Kolokoltsev said Thursday.

"As a result of joint actions in the past year, more than 3,000 Internet resources have been blocked where calls for racial and religious hatred, as well as recruitment into the ranks of radical organizations, were circulated," Kolokoltsev said at an annual Defense Ministry Board meeting.

He added that 200 incidents of facilitating terrorist activity have been uncovered in 2016.