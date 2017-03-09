Register
    Moscow Kremlin

    Past the Oilfields: Russian Industries Offer Investors Returns Beyond Energy

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Druzginin/Anton Denisov/Russian Presidential Press Office
    Russia
    1584120

    Russia's economic growth rate ranked among the ten best in the world, RIA Novosti reported, citing a US News & World Report survey.

    Global economy
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Russia to Become Europe's Largest Economy by 2030' - PwC
    In a recent survey conducted by US News & World Report, Russia ranked among the top ten countries in the world in terms of economic growth, RIA Novosti reported.

    Russia was also named the second most powerful country, with first place taken by the United States, according to the survey.

    The study, which ranked 80 countries in terms of global performance, listed Russia eighth among "up and coming" economies, 24th among the best countries for entrepreneurship, and 28th in terms of cultural influence.

    On the whole, Russia ranked 27th in the 2017 Best Countries rating released by US News and World Report. 

    Vladimir Markin, deputy general director of RusHydro, one of the largest Russian energy holdings, was quoted by RIA Novosti as saying that if the rating had been reworked to eliminate subjective biases, Russia's 27th position could actually mean that Russia was among the top five.

    "Russia's 27th place in the Western rating is tantamount to the country's position in the top-five [list of countries] if the rating was objective and relied on long-term benchmarks," Markin said.

    He also remained optimistic about Russia's economic growth in the next few decades, something that he said is reflected in "real figures."

    "The next twenty years will see Russia's sustained economic growth, which will be based not on virtual speculative parameters, but on real figures related to electricity output, industrial and agricultural production, as well as housing and the construction of roads and bridges, among other things," he said.

    Independent Russian expert Ilya Popov, for his part, drew attention to the fact that foreign investors often single out Russian as one of the most promising countries when it comes to financial injections.

    "The Russian market remains one the few such venues that can allow an investor to obtain a very significant income when making a non-maximum investment," Popov was quoted by RIA Novosti as saying.

    He added that foreigners are still confident that Russia's economic growth will depend on the energy sector, which is why they prefer to invest in this industry.

    However, other sectors of the Russian economy also deserve to be mentioned, Popov said, referring to the pharmaceuticals, biotech, information technology and telecommunications sectors.

    "Drawing investors to these industries and their development will help ensure Russia's long-term economic growth," Popov pointed out.

    Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Construction, Transportation May Become Russia Economy Main Drivers - Commerce Chamber Head
    Last month, the Austrian newspaper Wiener Zeitung wrote that the anti-Russian sanctions introduced by the West have proved to be ineffective, with the Russian economy showing clear signs of recovery.

    Russia reacted to the sanctions by strengthening its domestic production, especially with respect to metallurgy and agriculture, the article said.

    The newspaper cited German economic expert Dietmar Fellner as saying that Russia's economic recovery, which is happening in spite of ongoing Western sanctions, "boosts the country's self-confidence."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

      armor
      I take all this with a pinch of salt. Again, to my chagrin, a Us survey is quoted. We do not need to recognise everything that is of US origin. This helps keep the impression that that power is still in command, in charge of the world and all other countries. No, no, no, the US has already, must inevitably start reducing its expenses abroad, cutting down on foreign bases, save their capital, rebuild the country which had a much better image 50 years ago,
      The world will be safer without the tensions created by the NA power, and lastly, those who created such destruction and chaos all over the world should realise that they could be judged by a court in the future. That is a strong possibility. Events in which they will have no power to control may well happen soon, and submission/acceptance would be their best policy.
