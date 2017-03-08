Russian PM Medvedev Signs National Strategy of Actions in Women's Interests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed the national strategy of actions in the interests of women, the Russian government’s press service said on Wednesday, the International Women's Day.

"This signed executive order approves the national strategy of actions in the interests of women for the years 2017-2022," the document published on the government’s website said.

According to the document, the strategy will be implemented in two stages, where the first stage takes place in 2017-2018 and consists of development of the mechanisms needed to implement the strategy. The second stage, planned for 2019-2022, will see the implementation of the measures aimed at strengthening women’s position in the political, economic, social and cultural fields, the press release explained.

The strategy will be funded within the framework of the existing state programs, the document added.

The strategy plans to define the instruments needed to maintain effective involvement of women into economy, as well as to address the issues with gender stereotypes, violence against women, and disparity in wages between men and women.