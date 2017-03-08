Russian PM Medvedev Signs National Strategy of Actions in Women's Interests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed the national strategy of actions in the interests of women, the Russian government’s press service said on Wednesday, the International Women's Day.
"This signed executive order approves the national strategy of actions in the interests of women for the years 2017-2022," the document published on the government’s website said.
The strategy will be funded within the framework of the existing state programs, the document added.
The strategy plans to define the instruments needed to maintain effective involvement of women into economy, as well as to address the issues with gender stereotypes, violence against women, and disparity in wages between men and women.
All comments
Show new comments (0)