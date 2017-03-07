Register
15:36 GMT +307 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A line on Uspenka border crossing point in the Donetsk Region on the Russia-Ukraine border (file).

    Some 2.5 Million Refugees Arrive in Russia Since Escalation of Donbass Conflict

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Averin
    Russia
    Get short URL
    118081

    Russia accepted 2.5 million refugees from Ukraine since the beginning of Kiev's military operation in Donbass, the deputy chairperson of the Federation Council, the Russian upper house of parliament, said Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The migration flows from Ukraine intensified in April 2014, when Donbass residents' refusal to recognize the new Ukrainian authorities, which came to power as a result of what many consider to be a coup, triggered Kiev's violent response.

    A woman gathers water in Donetsk
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Donetsk Water Filtration Station Shut Down, Staff Evacuated Amid Shelling

    “Europe has accepted and is convulsing from 900,000, while we accepted 2.5 million refugees,” Yury Vorobiev said.

    In October 2016, managing director of the People’s Republic of Donetsk (DPR) Ombudsman administration Dmitry Popov said it was not only military actions that caused the forced displacement, but also the persecution of civilians supporting DPR by the Ukrainian authorities.

    The attempts to settle the crisis were undertaken as part of the Minsk agreements brokered by Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine which implied the establishment of the ceasefire regime in southeastern Ukraine. Despite the agreements, the parties to the conflict still continue mutual accusations of the regime violations.

    Tags:
    refugees, Ukrainian crisis, Donetsk People’s Republic, Donbass, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      That was a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY, where the water was shut and attacked by KIEV. Those who want lands for farming let them. They CAN also have a home there and send cash to help.
      IF U.S do safe zones go take east Ukraine do same.
      Tehy THINK they going somewhjere with the INT court BULL HORN.

      I would create a ticket at ICC, to remove them from power , because they did an unconstitutional parliament take over in a hostile way, sponsored by U.S, E.U, NATO.

      IF Ukraine constitution was accepted at U.N they TOAST and jailed too. They LOVE to call the law against others.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    Valentina Tereshkova, Legendary Soviet Cosmonaut Who Became First Woman in Space
    A New Low
    A New Low
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok