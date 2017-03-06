All 9 Russian Tourists Released from Custody in Sri Lanka, Ready to Fly Home

© Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov Three of Nine Russian Tourists Detained in Sri Lanka Released - Russian Embassy

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — Reports of nine Russian citizens detained in Sri Lanka emerged on Friday. The embassy has said that some of them were charged with violation of rules of stay in the country.

"All detained Russian nationals have been released. They will fly to Russia on Monday night," the embassy official said.

The embassy said over the weekend the detainees would be released by Monday and return to Russia by Tuesday.