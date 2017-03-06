Roscosmos Launches Flash Mob on Twitter With B-day Wishes for Tereshkova

The hashtag #чайкасюбилеем directly translates to English as “Wishing seagull on her jubilee.” The word Chaika which means seagull in Russian refers to the nickname which Tereshkova received for being the first woman in space.

Happy 80th birthday Valentina Tereshkova! A true pioneer for our species and an inspiration for people around the world! #чайкасюбилеем https://t.co/GKcigyGaJf — Ryan L Kobrick, PhD (@RyInSpace) March 6, 2017

​Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated on Monday the world’s first female cosmonaut, Valentina Tereshkova, on her 80th birthday, the Kremlin said.

Tereshkova flew into space in 1963 in a Vostok 6 spacecraft. She spent almost three days in space and remains the only woman to have been on a solo mission there.

After her retirement, she pursued a political career, becoming a member of the Russian parliament’s lower house, the State Duma.