Cutting-Edge Admiral Grigorovich Frigate Joins Russian Naval Flotilla in Med

“Having completed its mission in the Mediterranean Sea, the Smetlivy has retired to its main base in Sevastopol,” the press service said in a statement.

The Smetlivy sailed from Sevastopol on October 28, 2016. On October 31 and November 1 it took part in a series of events held as part of the Russia-Greece cross-cultural year in Athens and Piraeus.

© Sputnik/ Russian Defense Ministry Russian Admiral Grigorovich Frigate Targets Terrorists in Syria With Kalibr Missiles (VIDEO)

Earlier, the Admiral Grigorovich frigate participated in the operation of the Russian naval group in Syria led by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft-carrying cruiser. Kalibr cruise missiles on terrorist targets were launched from the warship in November 2016.

After Moscow has started the reduction of its combat group in Syria, the Admiral Kuznetsov naval group had been the first to sail back.

A group of Russian warships headed by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier, accompanied by the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, the Severomorsk and Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyers, the Admiral Grigorovich frigate and support vessels participated in the misson. Over two month of the operation, Russian naval aviation destroyed 1,252 terrorist targets in Syria.

Currently, the Russian naval group in the eastern Mediterranean includes at least six warships and three or four support vessels.

The deployment is part of the Russian naval presence in the eastern Mediterranean, renewed in 2013, which ensures the country’s interests and helps maintain peace in the region.

