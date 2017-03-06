© AP Photo/ Olamikan Gbemiga Russian Embassy Confirms Nigerian Pirates Released Russian Sailors

SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) — On Sunday, seven Russian sailors and one Ukrainian citizen kidnapped by Nigerian pirates were released from the captivity.

"Both sailors have just arrived at the airport of Simferopol. They were met by their families, they are happy," Butsai, who was meeting the sailors at the airport as well, said.

The ship BBC Caribbean of the German Briese Schiffahrts cargo company was attacked by the pirates on February 5, southwest of the Bonny Island in the Gulf of Guinea en route from Cameroon to Ghana. Eight crew members were kidnapped and brought to a camp ashore, but the ship itself was not seized. The company managed to agree with the pirates on the release of the sailors.