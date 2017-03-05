Register
18:06 GMT +305 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Tech Noir: Russian Army to Receive Next Generation Combat Robots in 2016

    Robocode: Russia Drawing Up 'Rules of Conduct' for Combat Robots

    © Photo: Youtube/ Rokossovskiy Konstantin
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 29670

    Russia will have a complete list of rules of conduct for combat robots all laid out before the end of summer, Alexei Kononov, a senior expert at the Future Research Fund in Moscow, told Sputnik.

    "We need a unified system of on-ground testing of robots. When creating testing grounds for robots we need to have in mind their behavior in an autonomous mode, security considerations and also the more advanced computer technology they run on. We expect to get the job done before the end of summer,” Kononov said.

    BAS Soratnik
    © Photo: Concern Kalashnikov
    Russian Army to Put Into Service Soratnik Combat Robots in 2017
    He added that even though they now have robots ready for field trials, testing grounds for them are scattered all across the country.

    “We don’t need to create “robodromes” from scratch. We should make more rational use of existing ranges where the robots will be tested both individually and in coordination with other weapons systems, including manned ones.”

    He underscored the need for national testing grounds for the new generation of Russian combat robots.

    “We need at least three ‘robodromes’ – one for testing naval robots, one for ground robots and one for aerial ones,” Alexei Kononov noted.

    The Future Research Fund is an advanced military research agency. Founded in 2012, the FRF is tasked with informing the country’s leadership on projects that can ensure Russian superiority in defense technology.

    Uran-9
    © Photo: Youtube/ TV Zvezda
    Russia Mulls Sending Uran-9 Combat Robots to Syria
    It will also analyze the risks of any Russian technological shortcomings and technological dependence on other powers.

    In late 2015 a robotics center was established as part of the FRF.

    The Future Research Fund is currently working on more than fifty projects at Russia’s leading universities, research institutes and defense enterprises.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Weapons of the Future: Can Robots Replace Humans on the Battlefield?
    Russian Army to Put Into Service Soratnik Combat Robots in 2017
    Tags:
    "code of conduct", combat robots, tests, Future Research Fund (FPI), Alexei Kononov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Palmyra: Before and After
    Palmyra: Before and After
    Cheap Border Wall Cartoon
    Build the Wall! Show Me the Money?
    British Navy and Air Force escort Russian warships Admiral Kuznetsov and Pyotr Veliky
    The First Combat Operation of Admiral Kuznetsov-Led Carrier Group

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok