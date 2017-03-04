Game Changers: Swedish Newspaper Eyes Russia's Top Guns

RS-28 Sarmat ICBM
This 100-ton, twelve-warhead super-heavy thermonuclear armed intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of wiping out parts of the Earth the size of Texas or France, the newspaper wrote.
“The Sarmat ICBM’s (NATO reporting name Satan-2) warheads have a combined weight of 10 tons which is 2,000 times the power of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” Svenska Dagbladet wrote, adding that the missile was expected to enter service in 2018.
T-14 Armata
The Armata is a combat platform capable of being used as a tank, a missile launcher, an artillery piece and a military engineering vehicle.
“The T-14 tank is revolutionary in that its crew is protected against enemy fire by an ingeniously designed turret,” the newspaper wrote.
“The T-14 is also lighter and faster that its foreign counterparts,” it added.
Lada submarine
The diesel submarines of the Lada project are small and silent. They carry self-homing torpedoes to destroy enemy subs and surface ships.
Svenska Dagbladet called the Lada “an invisible submarine.”
9K720 Iskander missile system
These short-range ballistic missiles can carry nuclear warheads and more.
“It can also be armed with precision bunker-busting bombs, cluster bombs and even electromagnetic missiles to destroy enemy radar systems,” the newspaper wrote.
An Iskander missile weighs about 4 tons and has a speed of over 2,000 meters a second making it a tough target to shoot down.
OTR-1 “Tochka” tactical missile system
The OTR-1 “Tochka” is a tactical ballistic missiles developed back in 1976. Its latest version weighs 1.8 tons and has an effective range of 185 kilometers.
“The missile can carry a conventional or tactical nuclear warhead,” Svenska Dagbladet wrote.
S-400
“The S-400 is the pride and glory of the Russian missile defense,” the newspaper wrote, calling the mobile missile system “the most advanced weapon against enemy missiles and aircraft.”
The S-400 can use three types of missiles capable of flying up to 400 kilometers away at 1,000 meters a second and more.
Su-34
“Russia made very effective use of this bomber in Syria,” the newspaper noted.
The Su-34 has a crew of two and has an effective range of 4,500 kilometers. At 11,000 meters it can fly at up to 1,900 kilometers an hour.
“The Su-34 carries air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface guided missiles, medium range missiles and guided and non-guided missiles,” Svenska Dagbladet wrote.
Assault landing ships
The Russian military has several large assault landing ships: the Korolev, the Kaliningrad and the Alexander Shabalin, each capable of hauling a battalion of Marines complete with their fighting vehicles.
Each ship is armed with a pair of 57 mm and one 76.2 mm missile launchers in addition to anti-aircraft batteries.
Kilo-Class submarines
Each Kilo-class diesel-electric sub has a crew of 57. It has maximum speed of 10 knots surfaced and 17 knots submerged. It has maximum depth of 240 meters and can stay underwater for up to 45 days.
Borei nuclear submarine
Svenska Dagbladet called the Project 955, known in the West as Borei class, is a fourth-generation nuclear-powered missile submarine “Russia’s new super-sub.”
These submarines are much smaller than their Akula predecessor, are less detectable to sonar and are more maneuverable too.
“The submarine is 170 meters long and armed with ballistic missiles which can carry tactical or strategic nuclear warheads,” the newspaper wrote, adding that the Borei-class submarines can sail autonomously for years.
In 2017 the Russian Armed Forces will get 41 new ballistic missiles, 170 warplanes, 905 tanks and armored vehicles and 17 warships.
