Game Changers: Swedish Newspaper Eyes Russia's Top Guns

Despite its impressive military arsenal, which the Swedish newspaper believes can change the existing balance of forces in the world, Russia is a peace-loving country that threatens nobody.

RS-28 Sarmat ICBM

This 100-ton, twelve-warhead super-heavy thermonuclear armed intercontinental ballistic missile is capable of wiping out parts of the Earth the size of Texas or France, the newspaper wrote.

“The Sarmat ICBM’s (NATO reporting name Satan-2) warheads have a combined weight of 10 tons which is 2,000 times the power of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” Svenska Dagbladet wrote, adding that the missile was expected to enter service in 2018.

T-14 Armata

The Armata is a combat platform capable of being used as a tank, a missile launcher, an artillery piece and a military engineering vehicle.

“The T-14 tank is revolutionary in that its crew is protected against enemy fire by an ingeniously designed turret,” the newspaper wrote.

“The T-14 is also lighter and faster that its foreign counterparts,” it added.

Lada submarine

The diesel submarines of the Lada project are small and silent. They carry self-homing torpedoes to destroy enemy subs and surface ships.

Svenska Dagbladet called the Lada “an invisible submarine.”

9K720 Iskander missile system

These short-range ballistic missiles can carry nuclear warheads and more.

“It can also be armed with precision bunker-busting bombs, cluster bombs and even electromagnetic missiles to destroy enemy radar systems,” the newspaper wrote.

An Iskander missile weighs about 4 tons and has a speed of over 2,000 meters a second making it a tough target to shoot down.

OTR-1 “Tochka” tactical missile system

The OTR-1 “Tochka” is a tactical ballistic missiles developed back in 1976. Its latest version weighs 1.8 tons and has an effective range of 185 kilometers.

“The missile can carry a conventional or tactical nuclear warhead,” Svenska Dagbladet wrote.

S-400

“The S-400 is the pride and glory of the Russian missile defense,” the newspaper wrote, calling the mobile missile system “the most advanced weapon against enemy missiles and aircraft.”

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Russia to Spend Over $24Bln on State Arms Procurement Program in 2017

“The S-400 boasts a state-of-the-art tracking system which is capable of simultaneously handling 80 missiles and planes.”

The S-400 can use three types of missiles capable of flying up to 400 kilometers away at 1,000 meters a second and more.

Su-34

“Russia made very effective use of this bomber in Syria,” the newspaper noted.

The Su-34 has a crew of two and has an effective range of 4,500 kilometers. At 11,000 meters it can fly at up to 1,900 kilometers an hour.

“The Su-34 carries air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface guided missiles, medium range missiles and guided and non-guided missiles,” Svenska Dagbladet wrote.

Assault landing ships

The Russian military has several large assault landing ships: the Korolev, the Kaliningrad and the Alexander Shabalin, each capable of hauling a battalion of Marines complete with their fighting vehicles.

Each ship is armed with a pair of 57 mm and one 76.2 mm missile launchers in addition to anti-aircraft batteries.

Kilo-Class submarines

Each Kilo-class diesel-electric sub has a crew of 57. It has maximum speed of 10 knots surfaced and 17 knots submerged. It has maximum depth of 240 meters and can stay underwater for up to 45 days.

© Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev Ghost Ships: Two Stealth Subs to Strengthen Russian Black Sea Fleet by December

“A Kilo-class sub is armed with six torpedo tubes and carry up to 18 torpedoes or 24 mines,” the newspaper wrote.

Borei nuclear submarine

Svenska Dagbladet called the Project 955, known in the West as Borei class, is a fourth-generation nuclear-powered missile submarine “Russia’s new super-sub.”

These submarines are much smaller than their Akula predecessor, are less detectable to sonar and are more maneuverable too.

“The submarine is 170 meters long and armed with ballistic missiles which can carry tactical or strategic nuclear warheads,” the newspaper wrote, adding that the Borei-class submarines can sail autonomously for years.

After Vladimir Putin’s election as president, the Russian military, starved of funding since the 1991 Soviet breakup, got a new lease on life with the arrival of new weapons systems and regular large-scale exercises, the newspaper wrote.

In 2017 the Russian Armed Forces will get 41 new ballistic missiles, 170 warplanes, 905 tanks and armored vehicles and 17 warships.

