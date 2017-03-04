Register
04 March 2017
    Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev gives interview to Russian TV channels

    Russian Prime Minister Says Expects Country's Economy to Grow 1-2% in 2017

    © Sputnik/ Alexander Astafyev
    Russia
    16120

    Russian economy has begun growing and the 2017 growth is expected to reach 1-2 percent, while the government is working on an action plan to bring the growth up to 3 percent and more, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Saturday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In December last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to adopt an action plan aimed at ensuring that by 2019-2020 the country's economy growth exceeds the global economy growth rate.

    Banknotes printed at a printing factory of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise “Goznak” in Perm
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Bogodvid
    Russia's (Literal) Moneymakers Tell Sputnik Why Ruble is World's Most Secure Currency

    "The economic climate is changing. It is very clear that our economy has begun growing, albeit perhaps not quite confidently yet… This year, we are expecting the economy to grow by between 1 and 2 percent… The program we are currently working on, the government's action plan through 2025, aims at the growth of 3 percent and more for our economy, to exceed world's growth figures," Medvedev said in the interview to Vesti v Subbotu TV program.

    "It is very important that we have been able to handle inflation. Relatively not so long ago, the inflation again seemed raging after rouble depreciation… [The inflation] was in double digits and the people's incomes took a hit. Nobody liked that, except maybe certain business segments who always profit from the depreciation," the prime minister said.

    The Russian economy suffered a setback in 2014, as the ruble lost about half of its value against the US dollar amid low global oil prices and Western economic sanctions imposed against Russia over the situation in eastern Ukraine. In January 2016, the ruble was at 77 per US dollar which, on the bright side, made exports from the country more competitive and helped to bring the budget into balance.

    Tags:
    inflation, anti-Russian sanctions, growing economy, Dmitry Medvedev
