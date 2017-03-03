Doctors Fighting for Life of Russian Maj. Gen. Wounded During Palmyra Liberation

Milyukhin was wounded a week ago. The hospital refused to disclose any details but specified that the officer is being treated "in the 56th department".

The Syrian Army regained control over Palmyra earlier on Thursday with support of the Russian aircraft operating in Syria.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin Russian Aviation, Special Forces Play Key Role in Crushing Daesh Near Palmyra

Less than a year after that the Syrian army supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces managed to liberate Palmyra. Russian specialists demined the historic center as well as residential areas of the city. Russian historians and renovators visited Palmyra in early July 2016 and prepared a report assessing the condition of the damaged sites and costs of the renovation works. However, in December 2016, the city was retaken by jihadists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the December Daesh offensive on Palmyra. According to the Russian leader, the situation in Palmyra was a result of discordant actions of different players in Syria.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.