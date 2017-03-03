Russia's UAC Could Win Tender to Deliver Fighter Jets to Bangladesh

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy United Aircraft Corporation to Supply 152 Aircraft in 2017 - UAC President

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) with its advanced MiG-35 fighter jets is one of the key candidates to win a contract to deliver eight multi-role combat aircraft to the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF), an official representative of Russia’s Centre for Analysis of World Arms Trade (CAWAT) told Sputnik on Friday.

"United Aircraft Corporation with Su-35, MiG-35 and Su-30SM fighters is the main candidate to win the contract," the representative said.

Bangladesh’s Directorate General for Defense Purchase announced on its website it was interested in the acquisition of eight Multi-Role Combat Aircraft (MRCA) in the financial year 2017-2018, with an option of purchasing additional four aircraft in the future, according to the document.

The Bangladeshi Air Force already has Russian MiG-29S fighters in operation.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!