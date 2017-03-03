Russian Plane to Bring Critically Ill Kids From Ukraine’s Southeast to Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The plane is set to arrive from Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don at the Zhukovsky International Airport (Ramenskoye Airport) in the Moscow region at 17:00 Moscow time (14:00 GMT) on Friday.

"On March 3 the Russian Emergencies Ministry is sending an Il-76 plane for the delivery of critically ill children with various diagnoses from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. All of them are in need of urgent high-tech medical care," a ministry spokesperson told Sputnik.

The children will be treated at various specialized medical centers in the Russian capital.

The residents of Ukraine’s southeastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions have suffered as a result of Kiev’s special military operation launched in the southeast in 2014 when local residents refused to recognize Ukraine’s new coup-installed government. Fighting between Kiev forces and local militia continues, despite the peace agreement reached in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, in February 2015.