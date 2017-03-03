Russian Jets Intercept Growing Number of NATO Drones Near Crimea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Sukhoi Su-30SM and Su-27SM multirole fighters stationed in Crimea are constantly on duty and on high alert, according to the source.
“Sorties by interceptor aircraft from the Belbek airbase have gotten more frequent over the last 10 days due to intensified NATO remotely piloted aircraft activity near the Crimean air frontier,” the source said.
The source added that NATO drones, mainly Poseidon and Global Hawk UAVs, are controlled by operators stationed in Mediterranean countries and carry out aerial and radar reconnaissance near the air frontier of the peninsula.
A Sputnik correspondent also witnessed interceptor aircraft taking off from Belbek in the direction of the sea several times.
NATO has been stepping up its military presence in Eastern Europe over the past years. A decision to further boost presence close to Russian borders was taken during last year's summit in Warsaw.
Moscow has repeatedly criticized the increased presence of the alliance’s troops and military facilities near the Russian border.
Perhaps, they are getting more intelligence back from the drones, than NATO? Understanding what they are looking for and aiming for? Have you watched Crimea with Putin, Documentary. That was seriously interesting, especially when watch it around 1 hour 24 minutes. Now what freaked out the USS Donald Cook, yet again?
double bonus
Russian experts not able to jam the frequencies and take over control yet?
RedBannerin reply todouble bonus(Show commentHide comment)
"Russians not able to jam the frequencies and take over control yet?"
My 1st reaction reading the article was "Bring them down!".
But then read: "NATO remotely piloted aircraft activity near the Crimean air frontier".
So if they don't cross the line, I guess there 's not much that the Russians can legally (according to international law) do... unfortunately...
I don't know how much each one of these things cost, but I bet they aren't cheap. If a lot of them went down regularly, that would cost them hard to replace them ;)
anne00mariein reply todouble bonus(Show commentHide comment)