Register
02:24 GMT +303 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Su-27SM fighter

    Russian Jets Intercept Growing Number of NATO Drones Near Crimea

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Russia
    Get short URL
    5604112

    The Russian military has increased the number of sorties flown out of Crimea over recent days due to rising NATO drone activity in the area, a security source told Sputnik on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Sukhoi Su-30SM and Su-27SM multirole fighters stationed in Crimea are constantly on duty and on high alert, according to the source.

    “Sorties by interceptor aircraft from the Belbek airbase have gotten more frequent over the last 10 days due to intensified NATO remotely piloted aircraft activity near the Crimean air frontier,” the source said.

    The source added that NATO drones, mainly Poseidon and Global Hawk UAVs, are controlled by operators stationed in Mediterranean countries and carry out aerial and radar reconnaissance near the air frontier of the peninsula.

    Netherlands' soldiers attend a ceremony to welcome the German battalion being deployed to Lithuania as part of NATO deterrence measures against Russia in Rukla, Lithuania February 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    NATO 'Should Be Replaced by New Collective Security Organization' That Includes Russia
    Russian vigilance indicates that stealth technologies are not effective against Russian air defenses, the source stressed.

    A Sputnik correspondent also witnessed interceptor aircraft taking off from Belbek in the direction of the sea several times.

    NATO has been stepping up its military presence in Eastern Europe over the past years. A decision to further boost presence close to Russian borders was taken during last year's summit in Warsaw.

    Moscow has repeatedly criticized the increased presence of the alliance’s troops and military facilities near the Russian border.

    Tags:
    Su-27SM, Su-30SM, P-8A Poseidon, Crimea, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      double bonus
      [The source added that NATO drones, mainly Poseidon and Global Hawk UAVs, are controlled by operators stationed in Mediterranean countries and carry out aerial and radar reconnaissance near the air frontier of the peninsula.]

      Russian experts not able to jam the frequencies and take over control yet?
    • Reply
      RedBannerin reply todouble bonus(Show commentHide comment)
      double bonus,

      "Russians not able to jam the frequencies and take over control yet?"

      My 1st reaction reading the article was "Bring them down!".

      But then read: "NATO remotely piloted aircraft activity near the Crimean air frontier".
      So if they don't cross the line, I guess there 's not much that the Russians can legally (according to international law) do... unfortunately...
      I don't know how much each one of these things cost, but I bet they aren't cheap. If a lot of them went down regularly, that would cost them hard to replace them ;)
    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00mariein reply todouble bonus(Show commentHide comment)
      double bonus, Perhaps, they are getting more intelligence back from the drones, than NATO? Understanding what they are looking for and aiming for? Have you watched Crimea with Putin, Documentary. That was seriously interesting, especially when watch it around 1 hour 24 minutes. Now what freaked out the USS Donald Cook, yet again?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    Islamic Chic: Chechen Leader's Daughter First Fashion Show
    UK Parlamentarians VS Sputnik, RT
    British Scientists Proved
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok